Why are we rooting against victims in Ukraine, Gaza?

When did we as a nation become less empathetic, less sympathetic, more cruel, and more unfeeling? When did we as a nation become more able to praise the bullies and kick the victims?

Clearly, we praise Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Russia’s Vladimir Putin for their conquests, but condemn Palestinians and Ukrainians for being victims. We imply that they brought this on themselves and deserve what they get. When did we begin to devolve and when will we all smarten up? God, help us, everyone!

Steve Forck

Lake Stevens