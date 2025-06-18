Time to speak up for democracy and object to Trump

Donald Trump’s reign of terror doesn’t only apply to immigrants. Government servants, the Department of Justice, universities, businesses, education, our allies face constant “cleansing” of any defiance or opposition.

His big budget cuts services to those in need and gives tax breaks to those who can well afford to pay. That’s no way to tackle the deficit if that was indeed his aim. Ridiculous fearmongering and dictatorial, his misuse of the military in Los Angeles is inexcusable and simply one more example of a presidential action outside the boundaries of the Constitution.

We must all speak up or we risk forgetting what democracy looks like.

Joan Smith

Edmonds