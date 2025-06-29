Where do I send my traffic ticket when I can’t renew my license?

I spent three hours this morning attempting to renew my driver’s license, an experience most of us suffer through with teeth-gritting stoicism. When the doors opened at the Department of Licensing office, at 9 a.m. a very nice (and no doubt long-suffering) employee told me that I would not be served unless my license had already expired.

I have been trying to renew my license since February, but the DOL website had no appointments available. In June, I attempted again to find the only availabilities after the expiration date of my license. I called DOL seven times and finally reached a very nice employee who suggested that I try to visit the Everett office as a walk in. It was there that I was turned away.

It is quite unlikely that I will be able to comply with the law in time to avoid a violation. When I receive the citation for the violation I will send a copy of the ticket to the real, proximate perpetrators of this situation, my Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson, with the following missive: Why should I respect any law that your inaction has made impossible for me and many, many others, to comply with?

William Mezger

Edmonds