White House must provide clarity on Epstein controversy

Am I the only one who finds it odd that a group so willing to believe that Democrats were running a child-sex ring out of a pizza parlor, now feel that the Jeffrey Epstein mess should just be ignored? Sheesh! I thought this type of behavior was disturbing to the MAGA folks. Is it actually a partisan issue?

Epstein was convicted in a court of law, then died under rather strange circumstances. Now his girlfriend, also convicted, would like a retrial. Just what the hell is going on here? Donald Trump was happy to pardon any number of Jan. 6 assailants, but these people who might actually point a finger in his direction can’t get the time of day. Pam Bondi says the list was on her desk, and then that it doesn’t exist. Could we get some clarity here?

Tony Smith

Snohomish