Are we satisfied with direction of the U.S. government?

Is the party of Lincoln involved in revision of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address? We see a government developing that is of the wealthiest of the wealthiest and not government fall all the people, the common man and woman.

Our political leaders apparently do no believe that voters can be trusted with the truth, and so we see the truth often withheld and replaced with rhetoric and even lies. The democracy that so many of us take for granted may perish. MAGA is not making American great; it is making America grate, a new civil war that pits once citizen against the other (even family members) and where disputes are initiated with our allies and neighboring countries.

One legislator has said about the adverse impacts expected in the provision of health care, “We all are going to die.” Another has said about the current state of our government that “We will get over it.” Are we satisfied with this

C.F. Knappe

Snohomish