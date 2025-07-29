Marysville Fire District doesn’t need levy increase

Marysville Fire District wants a levy lift. The legislature tried to help taxpayers by placing a cap on property tax increases and that is apparently stifling the district’s financing, so we’re being asked to vote to remove this protective cap and voluntarily take on an additional tax load that will serve as the floor for future assessments forever.

MFD’s voter information does not directly mention money; it merely states it has been prudent with the funds they’ve been provided, but they need more. A review of its annual reports for 2022 and 2023 (the latest ones available) reveals that it took in substantially more money than it spent, on average $14.8 million each year. So where is the need for a levy lift?

Its apparatus fund sits at $2.5 million and its capital reserve fund is $21.4 million. Overall, it has amassed reserves in cash and investments totaling $40 million as of 2023. So where is the need for a levy lift?

Tax collections increase each year because of rising property values and new construction adding to the tax base. It will continue to collect more money than it has in the past. From levies alone it takes in $69,000 every day. It has more than adequate revenue and reserves to maintain — and improve — operations, hiring, training, facilities, and equipment levels. There is no need for a levy lift.

Please vote to Reject Marysville Fire District Proposition 1.

Greg Young

Stanwood