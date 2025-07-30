Edmonds City Council, Pos. 3: Barnett better choice for open seat

For the vacant position on Edmonds City Council, The Herald chose to endorse Alex Newman, a new arrival from California with no experience in the civic life of our city. I think the better choice for Edmonds is Erika Barnett, a local business person who’s been here for decades and knows this city inside and out.

Erika has been deeply involved in Edmonds, most recently on the board of our chamber of commerce. She has volunteered alongside neighbors to support the arts, education, and economic development. Erika has a professional background in marketing strategy and operations, including leadership roles at Microsoft.

Erika will fill a void on Edmonds City Council. Currently there’s no member with local experience running a successful retail business. Erika and her husband Jeff opened and grew Salish Sea Brewing Company, expanding it even during the Covid pandemic.

Retailing is tough business, every day depending on people coming in off the sidewalk purchasing your goods and services. Edmonds’ thriving retail community is essential to keeping this city attractive and vital. Retailing experience is needed on our City Council, and Erika will bring it.

Newman is young and eager and would have been better advised to first join in the civic life of Edmonds; we’re a welcoming community and participation is easy. When moving to a new city in a new state, it’s best to become active in the community before seeking one of its top jobs.

Edmonds will be better served with the election of Erika Barnett to City Council, Position 3.

Roger Pence

Edmonds