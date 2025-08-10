North County Fire thanks voters for their support

On behalf of everyone at North County Regional Fire Authority, I want to extend heartfelt thanks to our community for supporting the fire levy lid lift in the Aug. 5 election.

This vote of confidence allows us to continue providing the level of fire and emergency medical service you expect and deserve. With EMS making up 84 percent of our call volume, and increasing demands on our crews, this renewed funding comes at a critical time.

Over the next six years, we’ll be adding six new firefighters, replacing one ambulance annually, purchasing two fire engines, and refurbishing a ladder truck. These improvements will directly impact response times, reliability, and safety for both our residents and our personnel.

The trust placed in the fire authority is deeply appreciated. North County Regional Fire Authority remains committed to transparency, service, and continued communication as these improvements take shape.

Dave Kraski, Fire Chief

North County Regional Fire Authority

Stanwood