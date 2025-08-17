Everett School Board: Smear campaign a personal attack

Recently in my mailbox I found the first campaign mailer for the general election for the Everett school board. It does not contain useful information about Tom Clarke who it urged voting for. It is a smear campaign against Clarke’s opponent. Terms like “Corruption of Trust” sprinkled throughout. No facts, just a personal attack on his opponent. I’m sick of this type of campaign that we have been seeing at the national level for the past nine years.

Clarke “did not authorize” this ad. It was paid for by the “Committee for Educational Integrity for Everett Public Schools…” I found donation records for this committee online which show only two contributors and members, James Lee and Shelly Lee. According to Transparency USA, the two spent nearly $100,000 on a smear campaign against a candidate for a school board position.

I checked Clarke’s campaign web site for information about what he has done or plans to do for students. Nothing there.

The subject of this smear campaign is Anna Marie Laurence who was selected to fill a vacancy in Position 3 in May 2025, only three months ago, and is running as the incumbent. She has a great record of helping students succeed. She has my vote and my family’s votes for Everett School Board Position 3.

Robert Mayer

Everett