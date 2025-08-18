Assign blame where it’s due: Trump

Ignore media and political messaging on how they think you are doing. Instead focus on the effect, how you are actually doing and not on the cause. Let the experts and talking heads focus on the causes.

If we must talk about causes, then let’s call tariffs an import tax on raw materials and end products.

If we must talk about immigration then let’s focus on ICE tactics. Do not call then the Gestapo; that word is already taken; instead call them secret police.

When your children’s schools have less access to art, or music: Trump did it!

When the school can no longer supply sports equipment: Trump did it!

When a relative can’t find a job and loses their Medicaid: Trump did it!

When the service at your favorite restaurant is very slow: Trump did it!

When the cost of a new house continues to rise and your pay doesn’t: Trump did it!

When people complain about being a loser and not a winner in a new law or executive order just remind them: Trump did it!

Gary McCaig

Lynnwood