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Editorial cartoons for Monday, Aug. 18

Published 1:30 am Monday, August 18, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday August 15, 2025 The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin risks being a performative exercise prioritizing personal ambitions over genuine peace efforts for Ukraine. The Alaska Summit - A Stage for Personal Ambitions, Not Peace As the world turns its eyes to Alaska, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet, there's a looming sense of skepticism overshadowing the proceedings. At stake is the war in Ukraine, a conflict that has cost countless civilian and military lives on both sides. Yet, the participants in this high-profile meeting should give us pause. Vladimir Putin, under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, is sitting down with a U.S. president embroiled in legal battles of his own, marked by 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Both leaders, despite their controversies, find themselves in a position to decide Ukraine's fate, with Ukraine notably absent from the negotiation table. This absence is particularly troubling given the rumours of possible "land swaps" that could redefine Ukraine's borders without its consent. Analysis: What do Putin and Trump each want from summit in Alaska? https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c776ddjer8no Despite optimism from figures like UK leader Keir Starmer, who perhaps sees a glimmer of hope in diplomatic engagement, the reality is far more cynical. Trump's history with Putin has been characterized by a perplexing mix of flattery and leniency. The notion that personal interests might overshadow genuine diplomatic progress is not unfounded. Trump's known penchant for business deals raises concerns that discussions could veer towards economic incentives—perhaps involving critical minerals or aluminum—rather than focusing on the immediate cessation of hostilities. Putin, ever the strategic player, likely sees this summit as an opportunity to divert atte
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay – Originally published Wednesday August 13, 2025 The alarming deaths of journalists in Gaza highlight Israel's violent suppression of press freedom and potential crimes against humanity under Netanyahu's leadership. Journalists, Gaza, Israel, media, broadcast news, Conflict, Press Freedom, Suppression, Truth, Benjamin Netanyahu, Humanitarian, Crimes, Accountability, International, Justice, Civilians, Reporting
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Adam Zyglis: Political Expediency
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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