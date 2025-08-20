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Editorial cartoons for Wednesday, Aug. 20

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 20, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday August 19, 2025 European leaders join Zelenskyy in Washington to counterbalance Trump's alignment with Putin, pushing for a peace deal that ensures Ukraine's sovereignty without compromising security. A New Dawn of Solidarity in Support of Ukraine In a world where geopolitics often takes unpredictable turns, the recent congregation of European leaders alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visits the White House marks a significant moment of solidarity. This coalition of the willing stands in stark contrast to the diplomatic debacle that unfolded during Zelenskyy's previous encounter with President Trump, where the Ukrainian leader was subjected to unwarranted criticism, undermining his country's plight. The presence of European leaders at the White House meeting sends a powerful message of unity and support for Ukraine, transcending mere rhetoric. It signals a collective resolve to prevent the diplomatic fumbles and fawning behavior that characterized Trump's recent meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage. Putin, an accused war criminal, has been met with alarming cordiality by Trump, raising questions about the U.S. administration's stance on global justice and human rights. Analysis: Putin’s Proposal for Land Deal, Made to Trump, Shifts Pressure to Zelensky https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/18/world/europe/putin-trump-zelensky-ukraine.html Yet, amid this show of solidarity, the harsh realities of diplomatic negotiation loom large. The contentious issue of territorial concessions in the Donbas and Crimea remains a pivotal sticking point. Despite Zelenskyy's firm stance against ceding these regions, the path to peace may necessitate painful compromises. Such concessions could mark the end of Zelenskyy's tenure, leaving a lasting impact on Ukraine's political landscape. The pressing question remains: what will
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday August 16, 2025 Air Canada's looming strike reveals the urgent need for stronger passenger protection laws as thousands face travel chaos amid peak season disruptions. Sky-High Stakes: Air Canada's Turbulent Labor Dispute The impending Air Canada strike, which threatens to leave thousands of passengers stranded, underscores a glaring need for stronger passenger protections. Whether the strike occurs or is narrowly averted, the government must act decisively to fortify passenger rights, ensuring travellers aren’t left helpless in the face of disruptions beyond their control. Currently, Canada's air passenger protection rules offer some recourse, such as refunds or rebooking for canceled flights. However, the rules fall short when it comes to compensating passengers for preemptive cancellations or the broader impact of labor disputes. As it stands, the legislation doesn’t adequately address the financial and emotional toll borne by travellers when airlines make business decisions to cancel flights ahead of a strike. News: Air Canada to cancel 500 flights by end of day Friday as flight attendant strike looms https://www.thestar.com/business/air-canada-to-start-cancelling-flights-thursday-as-flight-attendants-threaten-to-strike-saturday/article_8c22c54b-bc97-471d-8a31-e7cf907dc6a5.html For many passengers, the timing couldn't be worse. With summer travel at its peak, the availability of alternative flights is severely limited. This scarcity exacerbates the challenge for Air Canada, which faces a herculean task in finding timely alternative arrangements. The airline is obligated to rebook passengers on the next available flight, even if it means using a competitor, but with flights already full, this promise becomes nearly impossible to fulfill without significant delays and inconvenience. Passengers like James Catt, who planned a special trip to Los Angeles, and Anne Vivian-Scott’s chi

A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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