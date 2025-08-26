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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Aug. 26

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, August 26, 2025

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Mom drops kids off to school, Back to School, Cut it out mom!, unhappy kids, happy mom, primary school, elementary school, middle school, high school, public schools
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday August 23, 2025 The Trump administration's efforts to reshape the Smithsonian's narratives reflect broader tensions over historical interpretation and freedom of expression. The Smithsonian's Role in Historical Integrity The Smithsonian Institution, a cornerstone of American cultural and historical education, faces pressure from President Donald Trump's administration to reshape its narrative to align with a specific political agenda. This effort, reflected in the administration's directive to review exhibits on topics such as slavery and immigration, threatens to undermine the institution's mission to provide a full and honest account of history. President Trump's critique of the Smithsonian's portrayal of American history—particularly his comments suggesting that the institution's focus on slavery paints an overly negative picture of the country—reinforces concerns about his administration's approach to cultural narratives. Trump's remarks are part of a broader campaign to sanitize history, downplaying the profound impact of slavery and its legacy. These comments echo a troubling pattern in Trump's rhetoric and actions, which have often been criticized for fostering division and racial animus. His infamous characterization of white nationalists as "very fine people" during the Charlottesville rally exemplifies his tendency to downplay or dismiss the seriousness of racial issues. This pattern of behaviour raises concerns about the motivations behind his efforts to influence institutions like the Smithsonian. Opinion: European Threats to Free Speech? JD Vance Should Look in the Mirror https://bylinetimes.com/2025/08/11/european-threats-free-speech-jd-vance-should-look-in-the-mirror/ In an interesting twist, J.D. Vance, a prominent figure aligned with Trump's ideology, recently chastised Europeans for supposedly infringing on freedom of expression. His comments come at a time when the
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