Everett Mayor’s race: Franklin has supported police

It’s political season, and unfortunately, that means the attacks have started; many of them aimed at Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. As someone who is a resident of Everett and served more than 20 years with the Everett Police Department, including leading recruitment efforts, I feel compelled to speak up: the negative claims about her record on public safety simply don’t match the facts.

Recruiting and retaining police officers has become one of the biggest challenges facing departments across the country. During some of the most difficult years in modern law enforcement, Mayor Franklin didn’t turn her back on police; she leaned in. She listened. She collaborated. She delivered real support.

Under her leadership, Everett has strengthened hiring for both police and fire, she focused on combating youth violence, and invested in tools like drones, Flock Safety cameras, and expanded outreach teams. These aren’t headlines—they’re real results that help officers do their jobs and help keep Everett safe.

Mayor Franklin understands that public safety isn’t political; it’s essential. And she’s shown time and again that she’s willing to stand with the people who put on the uniform and serve this city every day.

I trust Mayor Franklin to continue leading Everett with a steady hand and a clear sense of what matters. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her re-election.

Maryjane Hacker

Everett