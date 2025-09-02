Thanks to school board candidates for professionalism after smears

After reading the front page story about the Everett School Board races and the attempt of a disgruntled family trying to conduct a vendetta against the school district, I want to commend both candidates in this race (“Mill Creek family throws $489K into Everett School Board races,” The Herald, Aug. 30).

In these treacherous times of Trumplicans, it appears scorched earth and buckets of money are the only obnoxious option when one doesn’t get their way. Thanks to Position 3 candidates Anna Marie Jackson Laurence and Tom Clarke for both showing professionalism. You both earned my respect! Let’s concentrate on issues confronting schools; financial limitations, student success, and recruiting the best teachers. Best of luck to both of you. Students will be well served by electing either of you.

C. Reineke

Lynnwood