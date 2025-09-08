Prep girls soccer roundup for Monday, Sept. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 2, Cascade 1

EDMONDS — La’akea Manahan scored in the first minute, and Taylor Williams added one in the 20th minute for the Hawks (2-1-0). Caylee Krestel tallied a goal for Cascade (0-1-0).

Everett 4, Mariner 0

EVERETT — Sadie Moore, Evelyn Derscheid, Carol Perez Torres and Amiya Tolstedt each scored a goals as the Seagulls (2-0-0) shut out Mariner (0-1-1).

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Marysville Getchell 1, Granite Falls 0