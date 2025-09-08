Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 2-6

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 2-6. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

This week’s nominees

Naia Atalig | Monroe volleyball

The freshman setter compiled 15 assists, six aces and six digs to lead the Bearcats to a straight-sets win over Cedarcrest on Sept. 4.

Indira Carey-Boxley’s | Edmonds-Woodway volleyball

Led by the senior outside hitter’s 17 kills and nine digs, the Warriors beat Snohomish three sets to one on Sept. 3.

Jasmine Bea Lumbera | Shorewood girls soccer

The senior forward scored the Stormrays’ first two goals as they won their season opener, 4-0 over Nathan Hale on Sept. 4.

Blake Moser | Lake Stevens football

The junior quarterback threw a touchdown pass with one second remaining as the Vikings upset defending Class 4A state champion Sumner on Sept. 5. Moser completed 24 of 39 passes for 195 yards, rushed for 87 and accounted for three touchdowns.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.