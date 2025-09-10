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Editorial cartoons for Wednesday, Sept. 10

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, September 10, 2025

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September 5, 2025: Rising Crime
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday September 9, 2025 Canada pauses its EV mandate to address economic and infrastructure challenges, while global renewable efforts continue amid fossil fuel subsidies. Steering the Green Transition Amidst Global Policy Shifts In recent years, the global push towards a green energy transition has been met with both enthusiasm and challenges. While political shifts, such as those under the Trump administration in the United States, have temporarily redirected focus toward fossil fuels with slogans like "drill, baby, drill," the broader movement towards renewable energy continues unabated. This is evident not only in the U.S., where states have taken the lead in pursuing aggressive renewable targets, but also globally, as countries grapple with the dual demands of economic growth and environmental responsibility. Canada, like many nations, finds itself at a crossroads. The recent decision to pause its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate is a reflection of the complex landscape in which policymakers operate. As highlighted in discussions from sources like The Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail, this pause doesn't signify a retreat from green energy goals but rather an adjustment to ensure economic and social feasibility. News: Mark Carney’s decision to pause Canada’s EV sales mandate had to happen, industry experts say https://www.thestar.com/business/mark-carneys-decision-to-pause-canadas-ev-sales-mandate-had-to-happen-industry-experts-say/article_297e93ea-623b-4296-8d29-c3db7953e52f.html The challenges associated with a rapid transition to EVs are manifold. Firstly, EVs remain expensive and heavy, posing a barrier to widespread consumer adoption. The infrastructure required to support a predominantly electric vehicle fleet—ranging from charging stations to grid enhancements—demands significant investment and time. Additionally, the increased demand for electricity could stra
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