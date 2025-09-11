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Editorial cartoons for Thursday, Sept. 11

Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 11, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday September 6, 2025 Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine policies threaten public health and international travel, undermining scientific trust and safety. America's Dangerous Turn Away from Science The recent appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the U.S. Health Secretary has sparked a wave of controversy and concern, both domestically and internationally. Known more for his anti-vaccine rhetoric than any scientific acumen, RFK Jr.'s policies are steering the country into dangerous territory. By sidelining decades of scientific progress, he risks not only American lives but also the trust and safety of international visitors. Kennedy's decision to cut nearly $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine development and halt 22 related projects is a glaring example of this dangerous trajectory. Despite the proven success of mRNA technology in combating COVID-19 and its potential for addressing numerous other diseases, Kennedy dismisses it based on unfounded claims. As Canadian experts have pointed out, such actions threaten global pandemic preparedness and undermine the collaborative scientific efforts that have been pivotal in saving lives. News: Kennedy hearing devolves into shouting as Democrats grill him on COVID vaccine changes https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/us-politics/article-kennedy-hearing-devolves-into-shouting-as-democrats-grill-him-on-covid/ The ripple effects of these decisions are already being felt. Florida's move to end vaccine mandates, championed by state officials aligned with Kennedy's views, has prompted warnings about increased risks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and polio. With attractions like Disney World drawing global visitors, the potential for outbreaks is heightened—a concern echoed by health experts on both sides of the border. Internationally, the situation is equally alarming. Countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia have updated th
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September 11, 2025: Donald's Secret
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