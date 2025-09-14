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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Sept. 14

Published 1:30 am Sunday, September 14, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday September 10, 2025 Donald Trump is obsessed with fighting the war on woke than real wars. The war on woke has devolved into a cultural farce, distracting from genuine issues and polarizing society with increasingly absurd positions on both sides. From Woke to Joke In recent years, the so-called "war on woke" has escalated to a level of absurdity that threatens to undermine serious discourse and progress on both sides of the political spectrum. What began as a critique of perceived excesses in social justice movements has morphed into a sprawling cultural battle, with each side entrenching itself in increasingly ridiculous and counterproductive positions. On the progressive side, we see parties like Canada's NDP getting bogged down in identity politics to the point of self-parody. The party's insistence on requiring leadership candidates to secure signatures from "members who do not identify as a cis man" is a prime example. While well-intentioned in its aim to promote inclusivity, such measures often play into the hands of critics who claim progressives are more concerned with virtue signalling than addressing the pressing economic and social issues that affect the majority of voters. This type of focus risks alienating the very working-class base that the NDP purports to represent, diverting attention away from policies that could genuinely improve lives. Opinion: The NDP remains an unserious party for a serious time https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-the-ndp-remains-an-unserious-party-for-a-serious-time/ Meanwhile, the right has indulged in its own brand of performative absurdity. The decision to cancel a ceremony honouring Tom Hanks, a widely respected figure, due to his supposed "woke" views, borders on farcical. Similarly, the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War serves no practical purpose beyond scoring cheap political points. These actions
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