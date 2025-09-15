Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 7-13

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 7-13. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Jasmine Bea Lumbera | Shorewood girls soccer

The senior forward scored the Stormrays’ first two goals as they won their season opener, 4-0 over Nathan Hale on Sept. 4. Lumbera won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 2-6 by claiming 356 (50.57%) of the 704 votes.

This week’s nominees

Max Bridges | Glacier Peak

The junior defensive end had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown, recorded a sack and forced a fumble in the Grizzlies’ 20-3 win over district-rival Snohomish on Sept. 12.

Beau Everson | Granite Falls football

The junior running back rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as the Tigers defeated Sultan 42-0 on Sept. 12.

Sawyer Mahler | Snohomish volleyball

The senior outside hitter had a game-high 20 kills as well as 17 digs as the Panthers beat Lynnwood in four sets on Sept. 8

Samuel Song | Jackson tennis

The sophomore won a match against fellow Wesco 4A contender Levi Seslar of Kamiak 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 on Sept. 10.

Mikayla Ventura | Arlington girls soccer

The sophomore forward recorded two goals and an assist in a Sept. 9 win over Cascade.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.