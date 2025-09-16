Libraries offer a stack of free programs for kids and teens

Students sit at computers and walk around the Mukilteo Library after school on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Students chat and study in the Teen section of the Mukilteo Library on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Students use computers in the Teen section of the Mukilteo Library on Sept. 9 in Mukilteo.

Swipe or click to see more

Students do homework and study in the Teen section of the Mukilteo Library on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

A student sits at a table in the Teen section of the Mukilteo Library on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

MUKILTEO — After the Langley Library was renovated, a group of teens began sneaking their friends in through a side door.

Instead of freaking out, Sno-Isle Libraries director Eric Howard cheered them on. Whether they come through the front door or the side — the more kids who visit the library, the merrier.

Libraries aim to be safe places where “kids can explore their independence surrounded by caring adults,” Howard said.

Sno-Isle’s 23 libraries and the Everett Public Library’s two branches offer a smorgasbord of free after-school programs, including free online tutoring, free job and college prep and, in Everett, karaoke!

Parents also get the royal treatment.

“We’re here to do everything we can to support parents,” Howard said. “We work with the entire family.

Both systems partner with local school districts to offer books, activities and study aids to complement the curriculum.

Need to kick back? Chat with friends? The libraries offer events and spaces geared toward kids and teens.

Teen advisory councils at both library systems meet regularly with staff to suggest new activities and fine-tune existing programs.

“They tell us how to do our jobs better,” said Everett youth services librarian Aarene Storms.

On weekday afternoons, the Mukilteo branch welcomes more than 50 students, said Sno-Isle spokesperson Katie Leone. Students from Harbour Pointe Middle School and Kamiak High School walk to the library after school lets out to talk, study or use the computers and free Wi-Fi.

“It’s like a social hub,” said a 12th-grade Kamiak student, who’s been a frequent visitor since she was in elementary school. “It’s nice — you run into a lot of people you know here.”

“It can get noisy, but public libraries aren’t research libraries,” Leone said.

“It’s a good place to study after school,” said a Harbour Pointe student, sitting at a table with three friends.

Want to know what’s going on at Sno-Isle Libraries? Go to sno-isle.org/teens and click on the Events menu by age. You’ll find links to everything from baby and toddler story times to book recommendations for handling the challenge of being the new kid on the block —new to the neighborhood or school.

If you’re a parent concerned that your kid is checking out too many books — no worries, said Sno-Isle’s Leone. “Really, it’s what your arms can hold.” (The official limit is 300 items.)

Local students can access the library with a student ID. Learn more at sno-isle.org/blogs/post/student-account/.

Everett Public Library

“We want kids in the library,” Storms said. “We especially want families to come with their kids.”

The main library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., is home to Teen Zone, a free after-school program for grades 6-12. The program is offered 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (The library is closed on Monday.) Kids can talk or chill out, play games, make art or find a quiet place to do homework, Storms said. There’s a designated activity room for teens and plenty of paper, paint, markers and board games. Laptops are available to check out with parents’ permission.

An added bonus is Teen Karaoke, a monthly event for grades 6-12, held in the main library’s auditorium. The auditorium is in the basement of the library, so no worries about hitting those high notes. Check out the schedule of events at: epls.org/422/Events then click on All Youth Events.

A free online tutoring service is available to students and adult learners 2-11:59 p.m. every day. Brainfuse offers live tutors who can help with math, science, reading and writing and standardized tests. Job hunting? Brainfuse also offers job counseling: Run through a practice interview or beef up your resume. Check it out at: epls.org/471/Brainfuse-Online-Tutoring.

Everett School District students can get instant access to the library and Sno-Isle with their student ID.

Students are allowed to check out any library items, Storms said, and if parents have concerns about what their child is or isn’t reading, “Come in and talk to us.”

You don’t need to live in Everett to obtain a library card. If you live in Snohomish, Island, or King County (except Woodway, Hunts Point, or Yarrow Point), you’re eligible. Apply online at epls.org/264/Library-Cards.

If you work, or own a business or property within Everett city limits, you’re also eligible. Questions? Call the library at 425-257-8010 or email LibCirc@everettwa.gov.

Sno-isle libraries

To explore activities, events and workshops at Sno-Isle’s 23 libraries, go to: sno-isle.org/teens/.

Like the Everett Public Library, Sno-Isle offers free online tutoring from 1-11 p.m. seven days a week through Brainfuse. Go to sno-isle.org/backtoschool for more info.

The Mukilteo Library offers a free Teen Friday Hangout after school on most Fridays. Meet in the library’s large meeting room for games, snacks and craft supplies. Drop in when “you’re tired of being quiet in the library.” No need to register.

In Arlington, students can drop by the library from 1:30-3 p.m. on most Fridays for free snacks and a place to hang out on early release days.

Activities and events for kids and teens vary by library location, so check with your local library for details.

Janice Podsada is a freelance writer and former employee of the Daily Herald. She can be reached at jpod2024@gmail.com.