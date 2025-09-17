Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 17:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
Wesco 3A/2A South
Lynnwood 3, Mountlake Terrace 0
Northwest
Mount Vernon 3, Lakewood 1
Northwest 1B
Grace Academy 3, Lopez Island 1
Tulalip Heritage 3, Evangel Classical 2
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CROSS COUNTRY
Wesco
Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at Everett
At McCollum Park (2 miles)
EVERETT — Anabelle Klein and Raelyn Oetzel finished 1-2 for Arlington in the girls. Chase Keonigs helped Arlington complete the sweep by winning the boys race in 10 minutes, 1.89 seconds.
Boys team scores: Arlington 23, Edmonds-Woodway 36, Everett 83, Lynnwood 112
Girls team scores: Arlington 23, Edmonds-Woodway 41, Everett 87, Lynnwood 93
Individual results can be found HERE.
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Marysville Pilchuck, Stanwood at Kamiak, results not reported
Northwest
Lakewood, Burlington-Edison at Lynden
Boys teams scores: Burlington-Edison 17, Lynden 50, Lakewood 74
Girls teams scores: Lynden 17, Burlington-Edison 44, Lakewood 85