Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Emerald Sound

King’s 3, Overlake 2

REDMOND — The Knights (2-2, 1-0) pulled away 15-5 in the decisive fifth set after splitting the first four with the Owls (2-2, 1-1) by razor-thin margins (26-24, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25). Lucy Mortimer was all over the court with 23 kills and 39 digs, while Sophie Ciuca had 44 assists to go with six aces and three kills. Nola Ruhlman chipped in seven kills and two aces.

Non-league

Cascade 3, Marysville Getchell 0

MARYSVILLE — The Bruins (2-0) churned out a methodical win against the Chargers (1-2) with set scores of 25-15, 25-6, 25-15. Maggie Christensen (four aces, two kills) led with 20 assists, while Lucy Cox (four aces) had eight kills and Nalani Douangamany-Turner (four kills) delivered eight aces. Lily Arias (six assists, seven digs) and Elle Glover (two kills, three blocks) led Marysville Getchell in the loss.

Snohomish 3, Arlington 1

ARLINGTON — Heidi Chambers (16 kills, 21 digs) and Sawyer Mahler (10 kills, 19 digs, four aces) led the attack for the Panthers (2-3) in a match against the Eagles (1-2) where two of the four sets exceeded the 25-point minimum threshold for victory (26-24, 25-8, 25-27, 25-17). Maggie Cavanaugh chipped in 21 assists, Ashley Rice had 22 digs, and pair of freshmen — Vera Miller (16 assists, 17 digs) and Kayla Hugo (six kills, five blocks) — supplemented the win for Snohomish. Emme Shaffer (17 digs, two aces) had a game-high 21 kills for Arlington in the loss, with support from Audrey Marsh (15 assists, 10 digs).

Darrington 3, Shoreline Christian 0

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (2-1) cruised to an early lead with a decisive victory in the first set (25-5) before picking up the next two by closer margins (25-20, 25-21) and handing the Chargers (2-1) their first loss of the season. Lucy Stewart (four aces, four digs) led with eight kills, while Sophie Ross (three aces, six kills) had seven digs and Abigail Cochran had four aces and three blocks. No individual stats were reported for Shoreline Christian.

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Woodinville 3, Kamiak 1

Granite Falls 3, Bush 1

Bishop Blanchet 3, Shorecrest 0