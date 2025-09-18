Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Sept. 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 6, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MONROE — The Bearcats (1-0-0 league, 1-2-1 overall) earned their first win of the season against the Tomahawks (0-2-0, 0-4-0) in dominant fashion. Freshman Finley Greear contributed to five of Monroe’s six scores, three of which were goals in her first career hat trick. Senior Emily Hobbs and freshman Kiana Landerdahl each came up with an assist and a goal while Ashytn Wheeler put up the first score of the night on service from Hobbs.

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Stanwood 4, Everett 0

Snohomish 6, Marysville Getchell 0

Wesco 4A

Jackson 1, Arlington 0

ARLINGTON — The Timberwolves (1-2-0, 2-3-0) earned their first league win of the season in a defensive gem against the Eagles (1-1-0, 1-5-0). Sydney McCoy scored in the fourth minute to put Jackson on top in the early going, while keeper Sophia Harper and company did the rest in a shutout win for Jackson.

Glacier Peak 3, Cascade 1

EVERETT — The Grizzlies (2-1-0, 2-2-0) got back to .500 with three different goal scorers against the Bruins (1-2-0, 1-3-0). Brookyln Schultz, Zoe Grose and Audrey Amaral all scored for Glacier Peak while Caylee Krestle picked up the lone score for Cascade.

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Kamiak 6, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 2, Mountlake Terrace 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Mavericks (1-0-1, 3-1-1) and Hawks (0-2-1, 2-3-1) played to an overtime draw. Most of the night’s goals occurred in the first half, as Mountlake Terrace’s La’akea Manahan opened the scoring in the 10th minute on an assist from Mia Rheinheimer. Meadowdale’s Dulce Alvarez answered eight minutes later off a corner kick, but it was Abby Schmicker who put Mountlake Terrace back on top in the 27th on an assist from Addison Keopraseurt. Victoria Fallarme leveled things with the final goal of the evening in the 60th for the Mavericks, as each keeper stayed busy from then on. Mountlake Terrace goalie Jordyn Stokes came up with five saves while Meadowdale goalie Bailiana Kothe notched three.

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Shorewood 1

EDMONDS — The Warriors (2-1-0, 3-2-0) pulled away late against the visiting Stormrays (1-1-0, 2-3-0) thanks to a brace down the stretch from Mena Waters (77’, 80’). Abby Peterson scored in the eighth minute to allow Edmonds-Woodway to play from ahead, while Janie Hanson added an insurance goal in the 48th on an assist from Aki Ikegami. Shorewood scored in the 62nd minute to make things interesting, but the scorer was not reported.

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Archbishop Murphy 8, Lynnwood 0

Non-league

Lake Stevens 1, Shorecrest 1

SHORELINE — The Vikings (3-0-1) forced a draw with the Scots (3-1-1) thanks to a late goal from Amira Yaser. Olivia Taylor had Shorecrest’s lone score in the 13th minute.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Northwest

Lakewood 0, Mount Vernon 0

Emerald Sound

Bear Creek 3, King’s 0

South Whidbey 3, Granite Falls 0