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Editorial cartoons for Saturday, Sept. 20

Published 1:30 am Saturday, September 20, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday September 19, 2025 The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel from ABC reveals Trump's administration using presidential power to silence critics, despite its proclaimed support for free speech. Satirists Silenced Under Trump’s Iron Fist The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel from ABC is a worrying sign of how presidential power is being used to silence critics. This move echoes tactics used by authoritarian regimes, where criticism is stifled to maintain control over public opinion. It's particularly ironic because the administration often claims to champion free speech, yet it quickly shuts down satirical voices that are essential for a healthy democracy. News: ABC Pulls Jimmy Kimmel Off Air for Charlie Kirk Comments After F.C.C. Pressure https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/17/business/media/abc-jimmy-kimmel.html There's a clear double standard at play. President Trump and his team have defended the right to express harmful views, yet they are swift to silence any criticism directed at them. Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of European speech laws highlights this hypocrisy. While he condemns restrictions abroad, the administration he represents limits free speech at home, allowing hate speech but blocking dissent. Satire, like Kimmel’s, plays a crucial role in questioning authority and sparking public debate. By targeting satirists, the administration tries to suppress one of the most effective ways of holding power accountable. This crackdown is part of a larger pushback against cultural changes that challenge traditional narratives. The removal of statues of controversial historical figures has faced backlash from those who see it as erasing history, but it's really about reexamining our past. Analysis: Reactions to ABC’s Pulling of ‘Kimmel’ Reflect America’s Partisan Divide https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/17/arts/television/jimmy-kimmel-pulled-reactions.html Using presidential power to sile
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 18, 2025 Canada and Mexico seek to repair strained ties and strengthen bilateral relations amidst uncertainties with the USMCA, focusing on trade, energy, and cultural exchange. The Imperative of Canada-Mexico Relations As Prime Minister Mark Carney embarks on his official visit to Mexico, the significance of this high-level meeting cannot be overstated. Both countries stand at a critical juncture, where past diplomatic strains and the looming uncertainty surrounding the trilateral free trade agreement with the United States—the USMCA—underscore the need for a renewed and robust bilateral partnership. News: Carney heads to Mexico to repair strained ties, boost trade https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-mark-carney-mexico-trade-sheinbaum-trump-usmca/ Historically, Canada and Mexico have been overshadowed by their mutual reliance on the United States as a primary trading partner. This dependency has often led to the neglect of direct Canada-Mexico relations. The recent years have highlighted vulnerabilities, as seen in the trade deficit figures: between 2015 and 2024, Canada’s exports to Mexico saw marginal growth from $5.2 billion to around $6 billion, while imports surged from $24 billion to $33 billion. This imbalance, exacerbated by increasing imports in autos, auto parts, and machinery, signals a pressing need for Canada to recalibrate its trade focus. Analysis: Carney is looking for lost business potential in Mexico https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/opinion/article-carney-is-looking-for-lost-business-potential-in-mexico/ Prime Minister Carney's visit represents a timely opportunity to address these challenges. It is essential to recognize that the USMCA, while vital, should not be the sole determinant of Canada-Mexico relations. The potential jeopardy facing this agreement, particularly under the current U.S. administration, should catalyze rathe
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