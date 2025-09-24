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Editorial cartoons for Wednesday, Sept. 24

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, September 24, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday September 24, 2025 A coalition of U.S. allies, frustrated with stalled peace efforts, symbolically recognizes Palestinian statehood, challenging American policy and urging renewed dialogue. Allies Defy U.S. Stance, Recognize Palestinian Statehood In recent weeks, a significant shift has occurred on the international stage as several traditional U.S. allies—including Canada, Australia, France, and the UK—have taken the bold step of recognizing Palestinian statehood. While this move is largely symbolic, it underscores a growing impatience with the status quo and a desire to reinvigorate the peace process in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The recognition of Palestinian statehood by these nations is a direct response to the ongoing hostilities and humanitarian crises in Gaza, which have persisted with little sign of resolution. As noted in recent coverage, the coalition of countries pushing for recognition reflects a collective frustration with the lack of urgency in achieving a ceasefire and a sustainable peace. News: Carney says Canada needs to lessen reliance on U.S. and what Trump posts online https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-mark-carney-nyc-trump-palestine/ Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing pressure from extremists within his own party, has maintained a hardline stance that precludes negotiation until Hamas is eliminated. Similarly, President Trump, influenced by similar pressures within the U.S., has aligned with these hardline policies, further complicating the prospects for peace. The symbolic gestures by Canada, Australia, and others serve as a counter-narrative, emphasizing the need for dialogue and a two-state solution as the path forward. The Trump administration's steadfast support for Israel, coupled with its veto power at the United Nations, means that formal recognition of Palestinian statehood is unlikely to proceed under current U.S. leadership. Howev
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