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Editorial cartoons for Thursday, Sept. 25

Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 25, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MatooncKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 25, 2025 Trump's UN speech dismisses climate science, threatening global progress, while nations must persist in green energy efforts. Trump's Climate Denial: A Blast from the Past In an era where the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible and scientifically undeniable, President Trump's recent speech at the UN General Assembly represents a troubling return to outdated and debunked rhetoric. His dismissal of climate change as a "con job" and the promotion of fossil fuels over renewable energy ignore decades of scientific research and the urgent realities we face today. Report: Canada won’t meet its 2030 climate target. Now what? https://climateinstitute.ca/fork-in-the-road-canadian-climate-change-discussion/ The effects of climate change are not mere predictions; they are happening now. Extreme weather events, wildfires, and floods are displacing communities and threatening biodiversity, while rising temperatures contribute to global instability. Yet, Trump's rhetoric amplifies ignorance at a time when informed, science-based leadership is crucial. Trump's dismissal of the scientific consensus on climate change as being "made by stupid people" is not only offensive but also profoundly misinformed. The overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that climate change is real and primarily driven by human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels. This consensus is based on rigorous research and extensive data analysis conducted over many years. Organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and national scientific bodies worldwide have consistently presented evidence supporting these conclusions. Dismissing this well-established science undermines the credibility of experts who have dedicated their careers to understanding and addressing climate-related challenges. By ignoring these findings, Trump disregards the critical role of
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THis is an editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder . Michael de Adder was born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He studied art at Mount Allison University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting. He began his career working for The Coast, a Halifax-based alternative weekly, drawing a popular comic strip called Walterworld which lampooned the then-current mayor of Halifax, Walter Fitzgerald. This led to freelance jobs at The Chronicle-Herald and The Hill Times in Ottawa, Ontario. After freelancing for a few years, de Adder landed his first full time cartooning job at the Halifax Daily News. After the Daily News folded in 2008, he became the full-time freelance cartoonist at New Brunswick Publishing. He was let go for political views expressed through his work including a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies. He now freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the USA. He has over a million readers per day and is considered the most read cartoonist in Canada. Michael de Adder has won numerous awards for his work, including seven Atlantic Journalism Awards plus a Gold Innovation Award for news animation in 2008. He won the Association of Editorial Cartoonists' 2002 Golden Spike Award for best editorial cartoon spiked by an editor and the Association of Canadian Cartoonists 2014 Townsend Award. The National Cartoonists Society for the Reuben Award has shortlisted him in the Editorial Cartooning category. He is a past president of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists and spent 10 years on the board of the Cartoonists Rights Network.
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