Experts make their Week 4 predictions
Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 25, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 4 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor
Shorewood over Lynnwood
Lake Stevens over Mariner
Arlington over Kamiak (KRKO radio)
Jackson over Cascade
Stanwood over Snohomish
Marysville Getchell over Marysville Pilchuck
Monroe over Everett
Edmonds-Woodway over Meadowdale
Mountlake Terrace over Shorecrest
Archbishop Murphy over Bellingham
Squalicum over Lakewood
Darrington over La Conner
Tulalip Heritage over Lummi Nation
Granite Falls over Blaine
Mount Baker over Sultan
King’s over Elma
Last week’s record: 18-1
Season record: 46-14
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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Shorewood over Lynnwood
Lake Stevens over Mariner
Arlington over Kamiak (KRKO radio)
Jackson over Cascade
Stanwood over Snohomish
Marysville Getchell over Marysville Pilchuck
Monroe over Everett
Edmonds-Woodway over Meadowdale
Mountlake Terrace over Shorecrest
Archbishop Murphy over Bellingham
Squalicum over Lakewood
Darrington over La Conner
Tulalip Heritage over Lummi Nation
Granite Falls over Blaine
Mount Baker over Sultan
King’s over Elma
Last week’s record: 16-3
Season record: 42-18
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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Shorewood over Lynnwood
Lake Stevens over Mariner
Arlington over Kamiak (KRKO radio)
Jackson over Cascade
Stanwood over Snohomish
Marysville Getchell over Marysville Pilchuck
Monroe over Everett
Edmonds-Woodway over Meadowdale
Mountlake Terrace over Shorecrest
Archbishop Murphy over Bellingham
Squalicum over Lakewood
Darrington over La Conner
Tulalip Heritage over Lummi Nation
Granite Falls over Blaine
Mount Baker over Sultan
King’s over Elma
Last week’s record: 17-2
Season record: 47-13