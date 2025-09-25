Experts make their Week 4 predictions

Here are the picks for Week 4 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor

Shorewood over Lynnwood

Lake Stevens over Mariner

Arlington over Kamiak (KRKO radio)

Jackson over Cascade

Stanwood over Snohomish

Marysville Getchell over Marysville Pilchuck

Monroe over Everett

Edmonds-Woodway over Meadowdale

Mountlake Terrace over Shorecrest

Archbishop Murphy over Bellingham

Squalicum over Lakewood

Darrington over La Conner

Tulalip Heritage over Lummi Nation

Granite Falls over Blaine

Mount Baker over Sultan

King’s over Elma

Last week’s record: 18-1

Season record: 46-14

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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Shorewood over Lynnwood

Lake Stevens over Mariner

Arlington over Kamiak (KRKO radio)

Jackson over Cascade

Stanwood over Snohomish

Marysville Getchell over Marysville Pilchuck

Monroe over Everett

Edmonds-Woodway over Meadowdale

Mountlake Terrace over Shorecrest

Archbishop Murphy over Bellingham

Squalicum over Lakewood

Darrington over La Conner

Tulalip Heritage over Lummi Nation

Granite Falls over Blaine

Mount Baker over Sultan

King’s over Elma

Last week’s record: 16-3

Season record: 42-18

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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Shorewood over Lynnwood

Lake Stevens over Mariner

Arlington over Kamiak (KRKO radio)

Jackson over Cascade

Stanwood over Snohomish

Marysville Getchell over Marysville Pilchuck

Monroe over Everett

Edmonds-Woodway over Meadowdale

Mountlake Terrace over Shorecrest

Archbishop Murphy over Bellingham

Squalicum over Lakewood

Darrington over La Conner

Tulalip Heritage over Lummi Nation

Granite Falls over Blaine

Mount Baker over Sultan

King’s over Elma

Last week’s record: 17-2

Season record: 47-13