Lake Stevens ranked third in state volleyball poll
Published 10:30 am Friday, September 26, 2025
Below are the results of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for Week 3 of the high school season.
Class 4A
1. Curtis
2. Camas
3. Lake Stevens
4. Wenatchee
5. Gonzaga Prep
6. Emerald Ridge
7. Puyallup
8. Olympia
9. Skyline
10. Graham Kapowsin
Others: Issaquah, Kamiakin, Kennedy Catholic, Davis, Glacier Peak, Tahoma, Kamiak, Mead
Class 3A
1. North Thurston
2. Ridgeline
3. Mount Spokane
4. Bishop Blanchet
5. White River
6. Bellevue
7. Central Kitsap
8. Timberline
9. Lakes
10. Prairie
Others: Enumclaw, Kelso, Silas, Bellarmine Prep, Liberty (Issaquah), University, Edmonds-Woodway, Roosevelt, Stanwood, Seattle Prep, Holy Names Academy, Federal Way
Class 2A
1. Columbia River
2. Lynden
3. Ridgefield
4. Ellensburg
t-5. Sehome
t-5. Tumwater
7. Selah
8. Archbishop Murphy
9. Pullman
10. Prosser
Others: Burlington-Edison, Bainbridge, Anacortes, RA Long
Class 1A
1. Cedar Park Christian
2. Chelan
3. Cashmere
4. Lynden Christian
5. La Center
6. Granite Falls
7. Lakeside (9 Mile Falls)
t-8. Meridian
t-8. Zillah
10. East Jefferson
Others: Nooksack Valley, Cascade Christian, Kalama, Seton Catholic, King’s Way Christian, King’s, Annie Wright, Blaine
Class 2B
1. Manson
2. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
3. Freeman
4. Toutle Lake
t-5. Rainier
t-5. Tonasket
7. Onalaska
t-8. Kittitas
t-8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
10. Davenport
Others: Mossyrock, Liberty Bell, Tri-Cities Prep, Goldendale
Class 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Garfield-Palouse
t-3. Mary Walker
t-3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
5. AlmiraCoulee-Hartline
6. Pomeroy
7. Naselle
8. Neah Bay
9. Darrington
10. Providence Classical Christian.
Others: Fellowship Christian, Liberty Christian, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Willapa Valley, Riverside Christian, Mount Vernon Christian, Soap Lake, Waterville Mansfield, Walla Walla Valley Academy