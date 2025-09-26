Lake Stevens ranked third in state volleyball poll

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Below are the results of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for Week 3 of the high school season.

Class 4A

1. Curtis

2. Camas

3. Lake Stevens

4. Wenatchee

5. Gonzaga Prep

6. Emerald Ridge

7. Puyallup

8. Olympia

9. Skyline

10. Graham Kapowsin

Others: Issaquah, Kamiakin, Kennedy Catholic, Davis, Glacier Peak, Tahoma, Kamiak, Mead

Class 3A

1. North Thurston

2. Ridgeline

3. Mount Spokane

4. Bishop Blanchet

5. White River

6. Bellevue

7. Central Kitsap

8. Timberline

9. Lakes

10. Prairie

Others: Enumclaw, Kelso, Silas, Bellarmine Prep, Liberty (Issaquah), University, Edmonds-Woodway, Roosevelt, Stanwood, Seattle Prep, Holy Names Academy, Federal Way

Class 2A

1. Columbia River

2. Lynden

3. Ridgefield

4. Ellensburg

t-5. Sehome

t-5. Tumwater

7. Selah

8. Archbishop Murphy

9. Pullman

10. Prosser

Others: Burlington-Edison, Bainbridge, Anacortes, RA Long

Class 1A

1. Cedar Park Christian

2. Chelan

3. Cashmere

4. Lynden Christian

5. La Center

6. Granite Falls

7. Lakeside (9 Mile Falls)

t-8. Meridian

t-8. Zillah

10. East Jefferson

Others: Nooksack Valley, Cascade Christian, Kalama, Seton Catholic, King’s Way Christian, King’s, Annie Wright, Blaine

Class 2B

1. Manson

2. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

3. Freeman

4. Toutle Lake

t-5. Rainier

t-5. Tonasket

7. Onalaska

t-8. Kittitas

t-8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

10. Davenport

Others: Mossyrock, Liberty Bell, Tri-Cities Prep, Goldendale

Class 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Garfield-Palouse

t-3. Mary Walker

t-3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

5. AlmiraCoulee-Hartline

6. Pomeroy

7. Naselle

8. Neah Bay

9. Darrington

10. Providence Classical Christian.

Others: Fellowship Christian, Liberty Christian, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Willapa Valley, Riverside Christian, Mount Vernon Christian, Soap Lake, Waterville Mansfield, Walla Walla Valley Academy