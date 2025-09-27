Darrington volleyball sweeps Crosspoint Christian

Prep roundup for Saturday, Sept. 27:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Darrington 3, Crosspoint Christian 0

BREMERTON —

The Loggers (7-1 overall), led by Abigail Cochran’s seven kills and eight blocks, defeated Crosspoint Christian by set scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15. Sophie Ross (nine kills, three digs, two aces) and Ava Pater (six aces, 19 assists) also contributed to the win.

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GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Archbishop Murphy 8, Sultan 0

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CROSS COUNTRY

Return of the Salmon Invitational

SULTAN — Cascade’s Sebastian Gray’s time of 16 minutes, 19.50 seconds won the boys varsity 5,000-meter race in an event that featured runners from 14 high schools and six middle schools.

Full results can be found here.

Bellevue Cross Country Invitational

BELLEVUE — Runners from Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Monroe and Snohomish in the 68-team event.

Full results can be found HERE.