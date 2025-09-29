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Editorial cartoons for Monday, Sept. 29

Published 1:30 am Monday, September 29, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 25, 2025 Trump's UN speech dismisses climate science, threatening global progress, while nations must persist in green energy efforts. Trump's Climate Denial: A Blast from the Past In an era where the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible and scientifically undeniable, President Trump's recent speech at the UN General Assembly represents a troubling return to outdated and debunked rhetoric. His dismissal of climate change as a "con job" and the promotion of fossil fuels over renewable energy ignore decades of scientific research and the urgent realities we face today. Report: Canada won’t meet its 2030 climate target. Now what? https://climateinstitute.ca/fork-in-the-road-canadian-climate-change-discussion/ The effects of climate change are not mere predictions; they are happening now. Extreme weather events, wildfires, and floods are displacing communities and threatening biodiversity, while rising temperatures contribute to global instability. Yet, Trump's rhetoric amplifies ignorance at a time when informed, science-based leadership is crucial. Trump's dismissal of the scientific consensus on climate change as being "made by stupid people" is not only offensive but also profoundly misinformed. The overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that climate change is real and primarily driven by human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels. This consensus is based on rigorous research and extensive data analysis conducted over many years. Organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and national scientific bodies worldwide have consistently presented evidence supporting these conclusions. Dismissing this well-established science undermines the credibility of experts who have dedicated their careers to understanding and addressing climate-related challenges. By ignoring these findings, Trump disregards the critical role of
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September 26, 2025: Holding the Line
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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