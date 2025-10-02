Approve SJR 8201 on Nov. 4 ballot for long-term care

This November, Washington voters finally have an issue with support from across the partisan spectrum. SJR 8201, which strengthens our state long-term care program, is endorsed by Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson and Republican Senate Minority Leader John Braun. How often do you see that these days?

SJR 8201 has also won endorsements from organizations representing front-line, essential workers including the Washington State Nurses Association, the MS Society, and the Washington State Council of Firefighters.

Measure 8201 is a win-win. It will allow Washington’s independent, nonpartisan investment board to manage our long-term care fund in a way that generates higher returns, as well as prevent our state from raiding our long-term care dollars to pay for any other things. Essentially, it helps keep premiums for our long-term care program low, and protects our benefits so that they will be there when we need them.

I’m looking forward to voting “Approve” on 8201 because it feels like we finally have a smart, bipartisan upgrade that everyone can get behind. I hope you’ll join me!

Paula Townsell

Everett