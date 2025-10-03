Glacier Peak dominates Wesco cross country meet
Published 12:16 am Friday, October 3, 2025
Prep roundup for Thursday, Oct. 2:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
CROSS COUNTRY
Wesco
Jackson, Meadowdale, Snohomish vs. Glacier Peak
At Valley View M.S.
SNOHOMISH — Jaya Holt won the 5,000-meter girls race in 20 minutes, 24.64 seconds to lead the Glacier Peak girls to victory. In the boys race, Thomas Morrison (17:21.70) edged teammate Luke Thomas (17:22.48) to lead the Grizzlies.
Girls team scores: Glacier Peak 34, Jackson 44, Meadowdale 70, Snohomish 80
Boys team scores: Glacier Peak 26, Meadowdale 47, Jackson 65, Snohomish 73
Click HERE for full meet results.
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
FOOTBALL
Non-league
Sedro-Woolley 28, Edmonds-Woodway 25