Downtown Everett lumberyard closes after 75 years

Aisles of tools and other hardware fill the interior of Martin Lumber & Hardware on Friday in Everett.

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Martin Lumber & Hardware moved to its current location at 2730 Broadway in Everett back in 1976.

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An old, faded sign is displayed on the south side of Martin Lumber & Hardware in Everett.

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Martin Lumber & Hardware on 2730 Broadway in Everett. The longtime local business will close its doors after 75 years.

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Aisles of tools and other hardware fill the interior of Martin Lumber & Hardware on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Aaron Kennedy / The Herald)

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Martin Lumber & Hardware moved to its current location at 2730 Broadway in Everett back in 1976. (Aaron Kennedy / The Herald)

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An old, faded sign is displayed on the south side of Martin Lumber & Hardware in Everett. (Aaron Kennedy / The Herald)

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Martin Lumber & Hardware on 2730 Broadway in Everett, Washington. The longtime local business will close its doors after 75 years. (Aaron Kennedy / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Martin Lumber & Hardware on Broadway in Everett permanently closed at the end of the business day Saturday after 75 years in business.

The owners decided they can no longer make a profit, and it’s time to retire.

“The need for lumber has deteriorated over the years,” said Dan Coleman, who operated the business with his wife Jeanie for more than 30 years. “A lot of construction uses concrete or steel studs.”

Dan Coleman said builders who do use lumber, such as large home developers, go directly to lumber suppliers, bypassing his business.

“They don’t deal with the little guy like me,” he said.

Dan Coleman said the smaller home builders are mostly gone.

“It’s nothing like it was years ago,” he said.

Another factor, he said, is an uncertain economy, causing individuals to delay home remodeling projects.

“Instead of spending a bunch of money, people are waiting to see what happens,” he said.

Dan Coleman said 2024 was particularly rough for the business. He said hardware supplier True Value Hardware went bankrupt, forcing the lumber yard to find a new vendor for its hardware.

Jeanie Coleman’s father, Jim Martin, started the business in 1950.

Jeanie Coleman said the business was moved three times due to expansion.

She said it was first located at 1902 Broadway, but in 1955 it moved to 2317 Broadway. Jeanie Coleman said that the lumber business moved to its current location at 2730 Broadway in 1976. She had served as Martin’s bookkeeper until the COVID-19 pandemic, and her daughter, Paige, took over after that.

Jeanie Coleman said she is looking forward to retirement.

“Since we are closing the business, we will be heading into actual retirement,” she said. “Dan and I are spending our retirement years enjoying our two daughters and their families. We have four grandchildren. We plan to travel and golf. I also play pickleball and enjoy skiing.”

Dan Coleman said he is also looking forward to retirement and spending time with family members. He said the facility is listed for sale, but he doubts that it will continue as an industrial business because downtown Everett has changed. He said he expects an apartment or office building with ground-floor retail could be constructed at the site.

Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com.