Everett School Board: Jackson Laurence works for students

We urge you to vote to return Anna Marie Jackson Laurence to the Everett School Board position that she now holds. As three retired educators with more than a combined 100 years in the field and a friend of Anna Marie we are deeply offended by the smear tactics aimed at her by one family. They have a vendetta against the Everett School District over the procedures involving the Jackson High School robotics program. We can so no connection between Anna Marie and the alleged charges as she wasn’t even a board member at the time.

Our school district has many reasons to feel proud, with test scores and other honors recently printed in The Herald. We need to retain the best possible members of the board.

A person of integrity, Anna Marie has diligently worked hard to support district students with scholarship programs. Endorsed by The Herald Editorial Board and the Everett Education Association, she has impeccable credentials and is exactly the kind of person we want to help chart the future of our students in Everett and Mill Creek.

Lawrence E O’Donnell

Mary Ellen O’Donnell

Jack C. O’Donnell

Everett