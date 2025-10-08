Archbishop Murphy, Lake Stevens sweep for Wednesday wins

Prep volleyball roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Edmonds-Woodway 0

EDMONDS — The Wildcats (9-0 overall, 6-0 league) swept E-W by set scores of 25-12, 26-24 and 25-20, led by a balanced attack of Ashley Fletcher (nine kills, two aces, 12 digs), Blythe Decker (eight kills, two aces, nine digs), Layla Miller (six kills, ace, three blocks, Teuila Halalilo (four kills, 21 assists, block) and Julia Navaluna(four aces, nine digs). Individual statistics were not reported for the Warriors (6-4, 4-2).

Lake Stevens 3, Mariner 0

LAKE STEVENS — Brooklyn Thompson (five digs, two aces) and Mia Congdon (five kills, two aces) contributed to the 25-9, 25-6, 25-9 sweep for the Vikings (10-0 overall, 6-0 league).

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Mountlake Terrace 3, Shorecrest 1

Northwest

Lakewood 3, Oak Harbor 0

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 3, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 2

Providence Classical Christian 3, Grace Academy 0

Non-league

Glacier Peak 3, Shorewood 0