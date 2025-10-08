Three area teams post season-high scoring marks

Prep girls soccer roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (4-4-1 overall, 4-1-0 league) managed a season-high in scoring to down the Tomahawks (1-8-0, 0-6-0) on the road. Freshman Finley Greear continued her standout season with two goals and two assists for Monroe. Freshman McKenzie Allen also scored a brace, while Ava Davison, McKenzie Allen, Taylor Shelby and Addyson Sullivan all scored.

Snohomish 6, Marysville Getchell 0

SNOHOMISH — The league-leading Panthers (8-2-0, 6-0-0) had five players score a goal against the Chargers (2-7-0, 1-5-0) in their sixth straight shutout and seventh straight win. With the win, Snohomish is outscoring league opponents 28-0 over six victories. Danica Avalos bookended the scoring for a brace while Jenna Pahre (assist), Hailey Hinton, Brynna Yalowicki and Nevaeh Howerton (two assists) all scored. Annie VanAssche finished with two assists while goalkeepers Addison Carter and Ella Beaver were credited with the shutout.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 8, Lynnwood 0

LYNNWOOD — The league-leading Wildcats (7-1-2, 5-1-2) found the net eight times for the third time this season in a road win over the Royals (0-10-0, 0-8-0). Kayla Hoofkin, Lucy Teichman and Julianne Buchan all scored for Archbishop Murphy in the dominant win.

Edmonds-Woodway 1, Shorewood 1

SHORELINE — The Warriors (6-2-2, 4-2-2) and Stormrays (4-4-3, 3-2-2) played to a draw in a defensive battle. Abby Peterson scored the goal for Edmonds-Woodway, which remains three points behind Archbishop Murphy in league standings, while Makenna Anderson had the lone score for Shorewood.

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Meadowdale 3, Mountlake Terrace 1

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 5, Mariner 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (4-3-1, 4-2-1) put up a season-high in goals in a shutout win over the Marauders (0-9-1, 0-7-0). Dylan Gordon contributed to three of Glacier Peak’s five scores, as she found a brace on the final two scores of the game in the second half. Reese Edwards (assist) and Zoe Grose each scored as well for the Grizzlies.

Arlington 4, Cascade 1

EVERETT — The Eagles (3-7-1, 3-3-1) benefited from two opposing own-goals in a win over the Bruins (2-8-0, 2-6-0). Isabelle Behrman and Mikayla Ventura each scored for Arlington, while Zuley Martinez had the lone goal for Cascade.

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Lake Stevens 3, Jackson 1

Non-league

Shorecrest 4, Stanwood 2

STANWOOD — The Scots (6-2-2) won a road duel with the Spartans (4-6-0) thanks to a late brace from Pip Watkinson, who scored in the 63rd and 75th minutes to break the tie. Olivia Taylor nearly found a brace for Shorecrest as well, as she scored in the 11th on service from Watkinson and saw her cross get deflected into the net for an own goal two minutes later. Amelia Allen and Maggie Martin each scored for Stanwood.

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Kamiak 3, Everett 1

La Conner 3, Sultan 1

Emerald Sound

South Whidbey 1, King’s 0

SHORELINE — The Knights (5-5-0, 2-4-0) lost a heartbreaker, being shut out despite putting seven shots on target against the Falcons. No individual stats were reported.

Northwest

Bellingham 5, Lakewood 0