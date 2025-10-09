Lakewood football downs Marysville Pilchuck in thriller

Prep roundup for Thursday, Oct. 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FOOTBALL

Northwest

Lakewood 37, Marysville Pilchuck 30

ARLINGTON — The Lakewood Cougars (1-5 overall, 1-5, league) won their first game of the season in a thriller against the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks (1-5, 0-5) on Thursday.

Both teams had standout performers on the ground, as Lakewood quarterback Malik Armstead (147 rush yards) and Marysville Pilchuck running back Nicolas Hill (144 rush yards) both scored four TDs on the ground.

Armstead would get the last laugh, however, as his two-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter ended up being the game-winning play for Lakewood. Armstead also threw for a score and 103 yards as Michael Hoekendorf (four receptions, 51 receiving yards) caught the game’s lone TD through the air in the fourth.

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CROSS COUNTRY

Wesco

Archbishop Murphy, Kamiak, Snohomish at Lynnwood

At Lynnwood H.S.

Girls team scores: Kamiak 20, Lynnwood 57, Snohomish 61

Boys team scores: Kamiak 23, Snohomish 50, Lynnwood 68, Archbishop Murphy 120

Click HERE for the full results.