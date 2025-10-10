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Editorial cartoons for Friday, Oct. 10

Published 1:30 am Friday, October 10, 2025

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October 3, 2025: Functioning Democracy
Pants on Fire, Healthcare, GOP, Republican Party, RNC, U.S. Congress, House of Representatives, Senate, SCOTUS, POTUS, President Donald J. Trump, undocumented, non-citizens, illegal migrantants, lies., liars, shutdown, government
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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