Everett School Board: Student treated unfairly

I received a mailer recently from Robin Lee regarding the Everett School Board and Jackson High School’s robotics team. I was shocked by what I read. My heart goes out to her and what she endured. No student or child should have to suffer for exposing the actions of overzealous adults in what is meant to be a fun, school program. If her claims weren’t properly handled by the Everett School Board then perhaps it is time for a new school board.

Jason Weiss

Everett