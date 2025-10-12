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Editorial cartoons for Sunday, Oct. 12

Published 1:30 am Sunday, October 12, 2025

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THis is an editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder . Michael de Adder was born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He studied art at Mount Allison University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting. He began his career working for The Coast, a Halifax-based alternative weekly, drawing a popular comic strip called Walterworld which lampooned the then-current mayor of Halifax, Walter Fitzgerald. This led to freelance jobs at The Chronicle-Herald and The Hill Times in Ottawa, Ontario. After freelancing for a few years, de Adder landed his first full time cartooning job at the Halifax Daily News. After the Daily News folded in 2008, he became the full-time freelance cartoonist at New Brunswick Publishing. He was let go for political views expressed through his work including a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies. He now freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the USA. He has over a million readers per day and is considered the most read cartoonist in Canada. Michael de Adder has won numerous awards for his work, including seven Atlantic Journalism Awards plus a Gold Innovation Award for news animation in 2008. He won the Association of Editorial Cartoonists' 2002 Golden Spike Award for best editorial cartoon spiked by an editor and the Association of Canadian Cartoonists 2014 Townsend Award. The National Cartoonists Society for the Reuben Award has shortlisted him in the Editorial Cartooning category. He is a past president of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists and spent 10 years on the board of the Cartoonists Rights Network.
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THis is an editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder . Michael de Adder was born in Moncton, New Brunswick. He studied art at Mount Allison University where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting. He began his career working for The Coast, a Halifax-based alternative weekly, drawing a popular comic strip called Walterworld which lampooned the then-current mayor of Halifax, Walter Fitzgerald. This led to freelance jobs at The Chronicle-Herald and The Hill Times in Ottawa, Ontario. After freelancing for a few years, de Adder landed his first full time cartooning job at the Halifax Daily News. After the Daily News folded in 2008, he became the full-time freelance cartoonist at New Brunswick Publishing. He was let go for political views expressed through his work including a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies. He now freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the USA. He has over a million readers per day and is considered the most read cartoonist in Canada. Michael de Adder has won numerous awards for his work, including seven Atlantic Journalism Awards plus a Gold Innovation Award for news animation in 2008. He won the Association of Editorial Cartoonists' 2002 Golden Spike Award for best editorial cartoon spiked by an editor and the Association of Canadian Cartoonists 2014 Townsend Award. The National Cartoonists Society for the Reuben Award has shortlisted him in the Editorial Cartooning category. He is a past president of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists and spent 10 years on the board of the Cartoonists Rights Network.
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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday October 10, 2025 President Trump's potential Middle East diplomatic victory contrasts sharply with his divisive domestic policies, raising questions about his peacemaker image. Trump's Peace Prize Puzzle: Ceasefire Abroad, Conflict at Home As President Trump approaches a potential breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy with a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, it is crucial to examine the broader implications of his actions both abroad and at home. While the international community may laud Trump's efforts as a significant diplomatic accomplishment, a closer look reveals a complex narrative that challenges the notion of him as a peacemaker deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize. In the nine months since taking office, Trump has been a pivotal figure in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but not always in a manner conducive to peace. His administration's policies have given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the latitude to conduct a devastating military campaign in Gaza, resulting in immense human suffering, including accusations of genocide and the exacerbation of famine among Palestinians. The destruction wrought upon Gaza during this time has been immense, with a humanitarian crisis unfolding as homes were levelled, tens of thousands of lives were lost, and food shortages contributed to widespread famine. News: Israel, Hamas sign ‘first phase’ of peace plan, Trump says https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/article/israel-hamas-reach-agreement-on-first-phase-of-plan-to-stop-fighting-release-hostages-trump-says/ Trump's role as an enabler in this conflict cannot be overlooked. His administration's unwavering support for Israel's aggressive tactics has exacerbated tensions, casting doubt on his ability to foster genuine peace. The ceasefire, while a welcome respite, is merely a temporary pause in a conflict that has persisted for decades. Lasting peace remains elusive, and the current
October 9, 2025: Pam Bondi
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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