Arlington, GP, Lake sweep volleyball matches Monday

Prep roundup for Monday, Oct. 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Jackson 0

LAKE STEVENS — Laura Eichert (21 kills, four aces), Taylor Bayley (four kills, four blocks) and Katya Vladyko (five aces) led the Vikings (11-o overall, 7-0 league) to a straight sets victory by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-15. Sakuro Yokoo tallied eight kills for the Timberwolves (2-8, 2-5).

Arlington 3, Cascade 0

EVERETT — Emma Shaffer’s 15 kills, three aces, 10 digs and a block led the Eagles (6-5 overall, 5-2 league) to a win by set scores of 25-16, 26-16, 25-15. Cascade (3-7, 1-6) was led by Maggie Christensen’s 21 assists and Kodie Rasmussen’s 18 digs.

Glacier Peak 3, Mariner 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (7-4, overall, 4-3 league) defeated Mariner in three straight sets (25-6, 25-9, 25-2). Ashley Jang went 31-for-33 from the service line with 12 aces, while Claire Sedenquist added 10 kills and Alyssa Box registered 13 assists. Statistics were not reported for the Marauders (0-9, 0-7).

Northwest

Squalicum 3, Lakewood 0

Non-league

Kamiak 3, Shorecrest 0

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BOYS TENNIS

Non-league

Bellevue 5, Shorewood 2

At Shorewood H.S.

Singles: Collin Qu (B) def. Seb Sanchez 6-1, 6-1. Xander Gordon SW def. Andy Peng 6-1, 6-0. Zack Binz SW def. Nicholas Tsiktsiris 6-1, 6-0. Daniel Pong (B) def. Drew Johnson 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Andrew Chu-Keane Qu (B) def. Riley Boyd-Eli Sheffield 6-1, 6-1. Rohin Bahl-Andrew Goloboradko (B) def. Kristian Hagemeier-Ethan Dong 6-1, 6-1. Mathew Han-Ryan Huang (B) def. Reid Bley-Ryan Rosenberg 6-2, 6-0.

Northwest

Lynden at Lakewood, 4 p.m.

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CROSS COUNTRY

Arlington, Archbishop Murphy, Sultan at Lake Stevens, results not reported