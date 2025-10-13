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Editorial cartoons for Monday, Oct. 13

Published 1:30 am Monday, October 13, 2025

Congress vacation
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Congress vacation
Congress vacation
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October 10, 2025: Trump Card
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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