Stanwood seniors worried by GOP’s health care cuts

“What’s going to happen to me with these cuts to Medicaid and increases in health insurance? I’m really frightened!”

These questions are being asked by some residents at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood. I interact closely with residents here. Josephine is an organization that has a significant number of medically vulnerable persons who rely on Medicaid to meet their needs. There are citizens, like these, in every community and they are increasingly worried.

Why? Republican lawmakers, following Donald Trump’s and Project 2025’s playbook, passed the “Big Beautiful Bill” this summer, which made many drastic cuts to health care, like Affordable Care Act premiums and Medicaid. Now the U.S. government is shut down because Republicans want to implement the budget to enable these cuts, which would force millions of Americans off their health insurance, and reduce Medicaid subsidies to the elderly, disabled, and others.

The Democratic lawmakers of the Senate and House are saying no to these actions. They are demanding that:

The Affordable Care premium tax credits be reinstated so millions of working Americans can afford health insurance for their families;’

Reinstate the monies cut from Medicaid;

Block the White House from illegally impounding federal funds from appropriations made by Congress.

Please support the efforts of Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Rep. Rick Larsen as they work to protect families’ health and the most vulnerable. Please help nursing facilities, hospitals, health care workers and communities have the resources they need to care for all our loved ones.

Deb Hubenthal

Stanwood