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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Oct. 14

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 14, 2025

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Gotta be in the water, cavities, HHS, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., detntists, urban , city water, Health and Human Services, Trump
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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