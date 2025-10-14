GP downs Snohomish with late wins

Prep boys tennis roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Glacier Peak 4, Snohomish 3

At Glacier Peak H.S.

Singles: Jackson Fawcett (S) def. Ishan Prabhune 6-2, 4-6, 12-10. Tully VanAssche (S) def. Abhinar Mederametla 6-2, 6-2. Colton Moores (S) def. Max Hamlot 6-1, 6-0. Ethan Work (G) def. Ayaan Shariff 7-5, 3-6, 10-5; Doubles: Nathan Olson-Marcus Xu (G) def. Everett Woolley-Alden Graafstra 6-1, 6-1. Ryan Macauley-Krew Russon (G) def. Taron Allison-Ryan Fykerud 6-1, 6-0. Dalton Olson-Jason Kim (G) def. Noah Calle-Carter Moores 7-6 (11-9), 7-5.

Stanwood 6 Arlington 1

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles: Otto Huttman-Alwen (A) def. Kellan Zill 6-3, 4-6, 10-3. Luiz Otavio Marques Peixoto (S) def. Thomas Tsoukalas 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-6. Grady Lamb (S) def. Kyler Rowell 6-0, 6-2. Tanner Perez (S) def. Kyler Severson 6-4, 6-0; Doubles: Max Reep-Tanner Requa (S) def. Jay Rusko-Jaxson Angel 6-0, 6-0. Oscar Cabe-Colin Manzuk (S) def. Eli Hoover-Charles Ellwanger 7-6(4), 6-4. Derek Nguyen-Jaden Fozard (S) def. Max Caldwell-Axson Civico 6-2, 6-4.

Mountlake Terrace 5, Everett 2

At Mountlake Terrace H.S.

Singles: Stephen Valmayor (M) def. Brody Rouse 6-1, 6-3. Jayden Nguyen (M) def. Samuel Russell 6-1, 6-3. Josh Bozick (M) def. Colton Marks 6-1, 6-2. Gavin Lewis (E) def. Jaedon Belo 7-5, 6-3; Doubles: Brandon Vuong-Owen Smith (M) def. Owen Brunn-Evan Brunni 6-7(6-8), 6-3, 10-4. Tyson Castaneda-Edgar Zheng (M) def. Cobin Chadwick-Jericho Brown 6-3, 6-2. Maxwell Bowman-Isaac Taylor (E) def. Gabe Jolosky-Gabe Kurinawan 6-3, 6-1.

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Archbishop Murphy 6, Mariner 1

Arlington at Stanwood, score not reported

Lakewood at Anacortes, score not reported