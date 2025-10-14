Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 5-11
Published 6:30 am Tuesday, October 14, 2025
The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 5-11. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.
Last week’s winner
Tre Austin | Jackson football
The senior running back scored on runs of 72 and 90 yards, finishing with 197 yards on just eight carries. Austin also completed a 23-yard pass in Jackson’s 21-14 win over Kamiak. Austin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 28-Oct. 4 by claiming 519 (52.37%) of the 991 votes.
This week’s nominees
Malik Armstead | Lakewood football
The sophomore quarterback rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-30 win over Marysville Pilchuck on Oct. 10.
Cadence Bigby | Kamiak volleyball
The junior took over for Kamiak during comeback win for the Knights on Oct. 7, finishing with 45 digs and 26 kills.
George Gizzi | Edmonds-Woodway football
The sophomore quarterback completed 17 of 24 passes for 259 yards and four touchdown passes for the Warriors in a 41-0 win over Shorecrest on Oct. 11.
Finley Greear | Monroe girls soccer
The freshman continued her standout season with two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over Marysville Pilchuck.
Ava Pater | Darrington volleyball
Pater fueled the Loggers’ offense with 25 kills in a sweep of La Conner on Oct. 9.
Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.