Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Oct. 5-11

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Oct. 5-11. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Tre Austin | Jackson football

The senior running back scored on runs of 72 and 90 yards, finishing with 197 yards on just eight carries. Austin also completed a 23-yard pass in Jackson’s 21-14 win over Kamiak. Austin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 28-Oct. 4 by claiming 519 (52.37%) of the 991 votes.

This week’s nominees

Malik Armstead | Lakewood football

The sophomore quarterback rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-30 win over Marysville Pilchuck on Oct. 10.

Cadence Bigby | Kamiak volleyball

The junior took over for Kamiak during comeback win for the Knights on Oct. 7, finishing with 45 digs and 26 kills.

George Gizzi | Edmonds-Woodway football

The sophomore quarterback completed 17 of 24 passes for 259 yards and four touchdown passes for the Warriors in a 41-0 win over Shorecrest on Oct. 11.

Finley Greear | Monroe girls soccer

The freshman continued her standout season with two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over Marysville Pilchuck.

Ava Pater | Darrington volleyball

Pater fueled the Loggers’ offense with 25 kills in a sweep of La Conner on Oct. 9.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.