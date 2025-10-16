Site Logo

Editorial cartoons for Thursday, Oct. 16

Published 1:30 am Thursday, October 16, 2025

toon
1/13
toon
toon
toon
toon
toon
toon
toon
The Shutdown Blame-it Wheel, Government Shutdown, U.S. Congress, DACA, United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, GOP, DNC, Democratic Party, Republican Party, President Donald J. Trump
toon
toon
toon
Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday October 15, 2025 The optimism of Middle East peace efforts is overshadowed by escalating U.S.-Canada trade tensions under Trump's economic policies. Peace Talks in the Middle East, Trade Wars at Home The world watched with bated breath as Prime Minister Mark Carney stood alongside President Donald Trump and other world leaders in Egypt, marking a hopeful step towards peace in the Middle East. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by international diplomacy, has not only brought a moment of relief but also a tangible outcome: the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. This development is a testament to the power of persistent diplomatic efforts and international cooperation, offering a flicker of hope for a conflict-weary region. The success of this peace initiative, however, is juxtaposed against a backdrop of escalating trade tensions between the United States and its traditional allies, including Canada. As Carney navigates the complexities of international diplomacy, he must also contend with the harsh realities of a trade war instigated by the U.S. administration. President Trump's recent imposition of additional tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, steel, aluminum, and autos underscores a growing rift that threatens to undermine the very unity celebrated at the peace summit. News: Carney attends Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, praises release of hostages https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/article/carney-in-egypt-for-gaza-peace-deal-signing-praises-release-of-hostages/ The joy of seeing hostages return to their families and the optimism surrounding the ceasefire is undeniably significant. It represents a moment where international leaders, despite their differences, came together to address a humanitarian crisis. Yet, while the ink was still drying on the peace agreement, Canadian industries were grappling with the impact of increased tariffs, which a
toon

A sketchy look at the news of the day.

You Might Like