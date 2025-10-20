Monroe, Archbishop Murphy, Everett all sweep in volleyball

Prep roundup for Monday, Oct. 20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MONROE — Shannara Peebles compiled 18 kills, three digs and three blocks as the Bearcats improved to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in league with a sweep by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-12. Maia Atalig added 33 assists and seven digs for Monroe. Individual statistics were not reported for the Tomahawks (0-11, 0-7).

Wesco 4A

Jackson 3, Mariner 1

MILL CREEK — Avery Cooke led the Timberwolves (3-9 overall, 3-6 league) with 10 kills and 4.5 blocks, while Charlie Decker added 11 kills and seven digs in a 25-11, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11 win. Individual statistics were not reported for Mariner (1-11, 0-8).

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

EVERETT — Blythe Decker (12 kills, 14 digs), Emma Morgan-McAuliff (eight kills, ace, two blocks), Julia Navaluna (10 digs, ace) and Teuila Halalilo (two kills, 33 assists, block) paced the Wildcats (12-0 overall, 9-0 league) to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 sweep. Individual statistics were not reported for Terrace (6-8, 1-7).

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Shorecrest 3, Shorewood 1

Non-conference

Everett 3, Cascade 0

EVERETT — The Seagulls (7-4 overall) swept by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-14, thanks to Ava Gonzalez (20 kills, seven digs), Ava Urbanozo (36 assists, two aces, eight digs) and Lauren Desimone (12 kills, three digs). Maggie Christensen led the Bruins (3-9, 1-7) with 14 assists, three kills and two aces.

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Marysville Getchell 0

EDMONDS — Indira Carey-Boxley helped the Warriors (9-4 overall) to a 25-7, 25-20, 25-8 sweep of MG (3-10) with 11 kills.

Northwest

Mount Baker 3, Lakewood 1

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 3, Tulalip Heritage 2

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GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

King’s 3, Evergreen (Seattle) 0

SEATTLE — Liz Chang, Amelia Grier-Signor, and Ivy scored goals for the Knights (6-8 overall). Clara Hobart and Eleanor Cox each registered an assist as King’s outshot Evergreen 21-4.